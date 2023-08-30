Mom-Daughter dance performance to ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch

Hold onto your hats, folks, because a video of a mom and her daughter tearing up the dance floor to a catchy Hindi track ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ is taking the internet by storm! Posted on the Instagram page “mom_daughter_dance_,” this dynamic duo has everyone talking.

In this video, these two groove queens are dressed to impress in Western outfits and are rocking some seriously slick moves. Their performance is so infectious that it might inspire you to dance along!

This jaw-dropping video hit the internet just a day ago, and it’s already racked up a whopping 51,000 views and counting. But that’s not all – it’s also causing a comment frenzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laxmimagar (@mom_daughter_dance_)

Instagram users can’t get enough, with comments like “Aunty is on fire,” “Very nice,” “Super dance,” and “What energy!” flooding in. Heart and clapping emojis are raining down on this sensational mother-daughter dance.

Well, it’s safe to say that this dance video is like a burst of sunshine on a cloudy day. It’s got talent, it’s got groove, and it’s got the internet buzzing with joy. Don’t miss out on this heartwarming display of dancefloor magic!