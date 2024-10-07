Model Chai Wali Lucknow: ‘Didi serving dandruff wali chai’, says netizen, watch

Model Chai Wali Lucknow was seen in a recent video making tea with style and then serving. The video has so far gone viral.

As we can watch in the video the model chai wali arrives in her two wheeler and starts making tea at her stall with style. She first puts rose petals to milk put on a challah. Then goes on making tea to finally pour in glasses and serving to customers. The name displayed on the display board reads, model chai wali.

Posted to Instagram by user thehungrypanjabi merely five days ago so far the post has garnered more than 268,066 likes. As per the caption the location of the video is Engineering College, near Indian oil petrol pump, Lucknow.

The post has earned not only a number of likes but also a number of interesting comments. Many of the users commented on her hair that she flaunts while making tea. Here are some of the interesting comments.

“Chai thik hai but model kaha hai,” (Tea is okay but where is the model).

“Chai taste 2% overacting 98%”.

“Saare baalke dandruff daalde chai mai aur bolde cheese wali chai hai,” (Put all dandruff of the hair in the tea, and name it tea with cheese).

“Next big boss contestant”.

“Poori video dekh li lekin Model nhi dikhi,” (watched the whole video, couldn’t see any model).

“Madam, himmat hai to muh dhoke vdo banake dikhao,” (Madam, if you have guts wash your face and record the video).

“BHAI 10-12 BAAR REEL DEKH LI, MODEL KAB AAEGI?” (Bro, I watched the reel 10-12 times, when the (sight of) model will come?)

“Chai with a hint of hair”

Hair flavour Tea

“Ab ek clip daalo, fir thoda ro dena, thode podcast aur siddha big boss,” (Now, post a video, then cry a lil bit and go for podcast and you will be on BigBoss)

“Didi serving dandruff wali chai”

“Chai me gulab ki patti kon dalta hai,” (Who puts rose petals to tea)

Watch the video here: