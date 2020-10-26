Model applies henna on lips to colour, video goes viral: Watch

A beautiful girl was recently seen in a video applying henna, also known as mehendi in India, to colour her lips. As seen in the video, she used mehendi on her lips while normally girls apply lip stick. We don’t know whether she exactly knows about the use of Mehendi or not, but the video has gone viral with netizens commenting on it.

In the 44 second video the girl explains the step by step process of applying henna on lips. She opts out a red henna packet out of four colours and puts a few drops on a bowl that has been wrapped with a polythene. Then she paints her lips with the henna using a brush. Later she keeps it idle for one hour to dry, following which she peels off the dried henna and flaunts her beautifully coloured lips.

The girl in the video is claimed to be the Chicago-based model and beauty blogger Brianah Christianson.

The said video was put in a Twitter post that reads, “DID THIS MF PUT HENNA IN THE LIPS?????? IM GONNA SCREAM.”

DID THIS MF PUT HENNA IN THE LIPS?????? IM GONNA SCREAM pic.twitter.com/VFvZZLDWNS — ash. skz lomls (@skzologic) October 25, 2020

Netizens have come up with interesting comments.

I could feel my lips burning and hear my mom screaming. 😭 — Fanna [wants more south-asian books] (@fannaforbooks) October 26, 2020