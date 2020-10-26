henna on lips
Photo: Twitter/ @skzologic

Model applies henna on lips to colour, video goes viral: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

A beautiful girl was recently seen in a video applying henna, also known as mehendi in India, to colour her lips. As seen in the video, she used mehendi  on her lips while normally girls apply lip stick. We don’t know whether she exactly knows about the use of Mehendi or not, but the video has gone viral with netizens commenting on it.

In the 44 second video the girl explains the step by step process of applying henna on lips. She opts out a red henna packet out of four colours and puts a few drops on a bowl that has been wrapped with a polythene. Then she paints her lips with the henna using a brush. Later she keeps it idle for one hour to dry, following which she peels off the dried henna and flaunts her beautifully coloured lips.

The girl in the video is claimed to be the Chicago-based model and beauty blogger Brianah Christianson.

The said video was put in a Twitter post that reads, “DID THIS MF PUT HENNA IN THE LIPS?????? IM GONNA SCREAM.”

Netizens have come up with interesting comments.

You might also like
Offbeat

Mahisasur in a WB puja pandal resembles Chinese Prez Xi Jinping ! : Watch

State

Rare Two-headed Snake! Pet Cat Brings Reptile To Owner’s House; See Pics

State

Ganjam: 2 Corona warriors earn admiration from CM for creating awareness through…

State

+3 Student from Odisha’s Puri makes Lord Jagannath idol with 7k match sticks

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.