Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam dazzles in gown made from pull tabs of drink cans, goes viral

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam left everybody at the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary competition awestruck after she walked the ramp in a gown made from pull tabs of drink cans on Thursday. Reportedly, she wore the dazzling upcycled attire to pay tribute to her parents.

As per the sources, Anna’s father is a garbage collector and her mother is a street sweeper. In order to show respect towards her folks and display her roots, she walked confidently in a dazzling gown made from pull tabs of drink cans decorated with rhinestones.

Take a look:

Anna Sueangam-Iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022 competes on stage in her evening gown of choice during the 71st MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the New Orleans Ernst N. Morial Convention Center.#MissUniverseThailand2022#71stMissUniverse #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/in4aztOTpO — MISS UNIVERSE® THAILAND (@MUofficialTH) January 12, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Thailand (@missuniverse.in.th)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Thailand (@missuniverse.in.th)

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Anna Sueangam too took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her from the event along with a note. In the caption she wrote, “This gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood. Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty.”

“Thank you all for seeing it, hearing it, and hopefully being that message of self-worth” she further added.