Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s veneers fall out mid-speech: Her comeback wins internet, Watch video

Advertisement

A shocking yet unforgettable moment from the Miss Grand Thailand pageant has taken the internet by storm after a contestant’s veneers fell out live on stage, and her recovery stole the spotlight.

Contestant Kamolwan Chanago, representing Pathum Thani, was delivering her introduction during a preliminary round when her veneers suddenly slipped out mid-speech, leaving the audience stunned.

Unexpected Moment, Powerful Recovery

A viral video circulating on Instagram shows Kamolwan confidently speaking before the mishap occurred. However, instead of panicking, she calmly turned away from the camera, quickly fixed her veneers, and resumed her introduction without missing a beat.

Her composed response drew loud cheers from the audience. She then went on to complete her ramp walk gracefully, striking poses and smiling confidently in her evening gown.

Internet Applauds Her Confidence:

The clip quickly gained traction online, racking up millions of views and sparking conversations around the pressures of live pageants.

Advertisement

Social media users widely praised her professionalism and composure. Comments ranged from calling it a “flawless recovery” to “one of the most iconic pageant moments,” with many appreciating her ability to handle the situation with grace under pressure.

Finale Ahead:

The grand finale of Miss Grand Thailand 2026 is scheduled to be held in Bangkok, where the winner will go on to represent the country at the international level later this year.

Despite the unexpected hiccup, Kamolwan Chanago has undoubtedly turned a mishap into a moment of admiration, proving that confidence can outshine even the most awkward situations.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Urban Herald (@theurbanherald)