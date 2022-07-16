Minor son takes revenge, fires at youth’s eye for attacking his father, video goes viral

Delhi: Video of a minor boy firing at a youth’s eye with an aim to take revenge is now doing rounds in the internet now.

In the video which has gone viral on different social medial platforms it can be seen that the minor boy fired at one Javed Dahan (36) son of Ansar Ahmad of H-4 block in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi from very close range.

According to the reports, Javed had beaten the father of the minor for some unknown reasons, which is why he took revenge at around 4. 45 PM yesterday.

The footage of the minor firing at Javed was recorded on a CCTV camera, in which it can be seen that three juveniles approached towards Javed while he was sitting. Soon, one of the juveniles fired a shot at his face and escaped from the location.

Javed sustained bullet wound in his right eye and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After being informed, the Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The minors are known to Javed, said sources adding that the police have arrested the minors and booked them under section 307 of the IPC. The cops also have sized a country-made gun from their possession.

After inquiry, the accused minor has confessed that, Javed had beaten his father 7 months ago.

Watch viral video:

(NB: This article has been done for information purpose only and we do not prompt such crimes)