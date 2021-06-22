Ministry of I&B gives hilarious spin to The Family Man 2 scene to spread awareness on masks

Twitter handles of the police and various government departments often come up with creative ways to engage people across the country. From using memes and funny jokes to taking cues from film stars, everyone is now giving a witty spin to informative awareness topics.

Recently, the official Government of India Twitter handle shared a hilarious meme from much loved Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Covid-19 news handle took to their official Twitter handle to tweet a public health advisory, featuring a meme of Srikant Tiwari.

Through the hilarious meme, the post highlighted the importance of wearing masks. Through the tweet, the account advised people to continue wearing masks and follow Covid-19 protocols even after taking the vaccination.

Many people neglect wearing masks after taking the vaccination. So, the tweet read, “Even after getting both the doses, Srikant wears a mask and maintains physical distance.” The image featured Srikant Tiwari, the protagonist of Family Man 2 played by Manoj Bajpayee, wearing a face mask.

The scene has Srikant responding to his annoying boss in the show.

Worth mentioning, the Family Man 2 released recently and was a hit among the audience. People loved the web series and applauded Manoj for his performance as Srikant Tiwari.

The web series also starred Priyamani in a lead role.