Mesmerizing visuals! Fresh snowfall in Kashmir turns it into ‘Winter Carnival’

Here are some mesmerizing visuals from heaven on earth that make the city no less than a 'Winter Carnival.'

By Rachna
fresh snowfall in kashmir
Image credit- Twitter

Parts of Kashmir valleys are experiencing fresh snowfall and intensification of cold waves as the temperature drops below zero degree celsius in places like Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Kupwara, etc. There is no argument for the fact that Kashmir indeed is the most exquisite in winter. If there’s still any doubt! Here are some mesmerizing visuals from heaven on earth that make the city no less than a ‘Winter Carnival.’

Winter in Kashmir starts in October and lasts till March, and December to January is the time when the weather reaches its peak. The stunningly spectacular view of the snow-capped mountains and snowfall in the state attracts thousands of tourists each year.

Check out some breathtaking pictures and videos of the snow-capped mountains in Kashmir shared by residents and visitors:

