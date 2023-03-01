Men wearing sarees dance to “desi girl” song, video goes viral

Indian weddings are renowned for their opulence and numerous traditions they involve. The marriages become more special and unique when close friends and other family relatives participate in all the wedding rituals and entertaining dance performances.

In view of the same, a video of groom’s men dancing to the popular track ‘Desi Girl’ has surfaced online.

The viral footage opens up with four ushers. In the clip, the boys can be seen wearing sarees over their traditional attires. They rocked the dance floor with their thumkas to PeeCee’s song from the film Dostana. Soon after, few women also joined them, covering their blingy wedding attire with baggy coats.

Netizens were amazed after seeing the groomsmen’s jaw dropping performance.

The clip was shared by an Instagram page named @weddingchoreographybyrevati with a caption that read, “Sexiest desi girls in town @salilsinghaggarwal & his super fun gang with their thumkas & pallus have definitely been one of our favourite performances of the season.”

Take a look:

On being shared online, the video has garnered more than 4k likes and tons of comments. Highly impressed by the footage, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Dinchak performance.” Another commented, “Love these thumkas!” A third comment read, “Hahaha best.” A fourth wrote, “Amazing performance.”