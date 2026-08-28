Men step in to help street vendor as her pots float away on waterlogged road, watch

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What began as a bad turn for a street vendor during torrential downpour, ended with an act of great humanity.

A video doing the rounds on the internet showcases some men coming together to help out a woman after her earthen pots fell from her cart on the overflowing road.

The incident was shared on Instagram by Suraj Shukla from the account ‘Apna Rewa Official’. The video shows the vendor struggling with the flooded road. As some of her clay pots toppled over and floated away in the water, five to six men immediately rushed to help her.

The men are seen wading through the water to rescue the pots and bringing them back to her. They are then seen helping the vendor put the rescued pots back on her cart.

It quickly garner a lot of views from internet users.

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Many lauded the men for their spontaneous support for the vendor. While it is a small event, the clip reminds how right kind of support can change someone’s whole day.

One user wrote, “Humanity must be above everything,” “God will definitely bless you guys….. Look at happiness on the women’s face,” another added.

Watch the video here:

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