Meet world’s smallest baby at birth, survive a premature birth, leaves hospital

The birth of a child is the most precious thing for every parent in the world. From the moment a couple gets pregnant, happiness thrives in their life, and despite knowing anything about the child a pure bond forms instantly.

But if a child is not born healthy, it becomes a huge matter of concern for parents. Such a case of a baby being born at Singapore’s National University Hospital (NUH) has gained the world’s attention.

A baby recognized as Kwek Yu Xuan is believed to be the ‘world’s smallest baby’ by birth was born on June 9 last year at Singapore’s NUH. She was delivered before 25 weeks and weighed only 212 grams barely the weight of a large apple.

The infant was kept on a ventilator for weeks, receiving 13 months of Neonatal intensive treatment at the hospital. After months-long battle of survival, she was finally discharged from the hospital last month, with a much healthier 6.3kg weight.

The doctors and nurses in the hospital were shocked to see such a small baby, for the first time in their careers. They also said that they expected the child to weigh atleast 400 to 600 grams, but she came up to be just 212 grams.

They also mentioned their concerns regarding the treatment of the premature baby as her skin was so fragile that the doctors could not put probes on her. They also had to search for the smallest breathing tube and their caretakers had to cut diapers that could fit her. Doctors also said how her medicines had to be cut to decimal points as she was too small for exact calculations.

Kwek Yu Xuan, is a real fighter and the world’s smallest baby to have survived a premature birth. Earlier, the previous record for the lightest baby at birth was held by a girl born in 2018 in the United States with a weight of only 245 grams, as registered in the Tiniest Babies Registry.

NUH took to Instagram on Monday and posted a picture of the baby’s current condition, wishing for her better future.