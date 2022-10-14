Meet Vartika, who starts tea stall startup as B.Tech Chaiwaali in Faridabad, Watch Viral Video

A B-Tech student from Bihar has set up a tea stall in Faridabad to make her dream a reality. She came to Faridabad to pursue B.Tech and was all excited to start her own business.

She opened a tea stall in Faridabad with the name B.Tech Chaiwaali.

Now, in a video posted on Instagram by Swag Se Doctor, Vartika spoke about her tea stall and gave us little details about it. In the video, Vartika said that she had opened a tea stall near Green Field in Faridabad and she put up her stall from 5.30 pm in the evening to 9 pm.

The B.Tech sells variety of chai like masala and lemon chai for Rs 20 each and regular chai for Rs 10. In the video, Vartika is seen making tea in a small stove. People are seen around her, waiting for the hot tea to be served.

Her video has garned over 56,000 views so far, with more than 4k likes. Some social media users praised her determination and effort. A user wrote, “I like your smile and confidence. i will pray for you.” Another user wrote, “Keep going ,in coming 1 year you will become the brand.”