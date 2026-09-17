Meet Hugo: The giant horse who towers over almost everyone

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At 199 cm (6 feet 6.3 inches), Hugo is tall enough to tower over most people — but there’s one important detail: he’s a horse.

The four-year-old Shire horse from Towcester, Northamptonshire, has officially entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest living horse.

A veterinarian measured Hugo without his shoes, recording his height at the withers, the highest point of his shoulders.

Hugo has lived with Brett and Lisa Masters since he was around 18 months old.

Despite his enormous size, his owners describe him as a gentle animal with a surprisingly calm personality.

And then comes the truly surprising part — Hugo may still be growing.

His owner says Shire horses can continue developing until around seven or eight years old.

Because of Hugo’s unusual growth, he receives regular veterinary checks, dental care, massages and even chiropractic treatment.

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Hugo weighs around 890 kg, roughly the weight of two grand pianos, and his enormous frame is drawing plenty of attention whenever he goes out.

Despite his record-breaking size, Hugo is still keeping busy like a traditional Shire horse, taking part in demonstrations involving agricultural equipment and wagons. He is also learning to be ridden.

Interestingly, Hugo isn’t even the tallest horse ever recorded. That record belongs to another Shire horse, Sampson, who measured 2.19 metres (7 feet 2.5 inches) in 1850.

For now, though, Hugo has a title of his own — and judging by his owners’ comments, this giant horse might not have reached his full height yet.

Watch the post here:

Meet Hugo, the world’s tallest horse at 199 cm (6 ft 6.3 in) 🌠 pic.twitter.com/mG1rSGir8I — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 15, 2026