Meet Fenrir, the tallest living cat in the word!

Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan has been recognised as the world’s tallest living domestic cat in the world by the Guiness Book of World Records. Fenrir stands 18.83 inches, or 47.83 cm tall.

According to the Guinness Book said his name, Fenrir, comes from one of Saturn’s moons.

His owner Powers says that he has various nicknames for him, which include Big Chungus as well as the Chonk. “He just grew and grew, like Clifford the Big Red Dog,” said Powers.

Fenrir is an F2 Savannah cat. Savannah cats are a hybrid between a domestic cat and a serval, which is a wild cat native to Africa, and F2 refers to the fact that he’s from the second generation of his distinctly different parent types. And although Savannah cats tend to be tall, averaging 14-17 inches (35-43 cm), he’s an inch (2.5 cm) taller than that highest average mark.

Fenrir’s owner Will Powers is a Michigan physician and HIV specialist. Powers adopted Fenrir when he was just 12 weeks old. Fenrir, who Powers lovingly calls “Fen,” is friendly and outgoing. He also loves helping out at Powers’ office to calm anxiety-ridden and stressed patients.

He’s still growing, and some folks mistake the feline for a small panther, a puma, or an ocelot, Powers said. According to him, Fenrir often scares people due to how big he is, however once he explains that he’s a therapy cat and very friendly, people are thrilled to walk up to him.

Fenrir’s brother, Arcturus was the record holder was for the tallest cat ever at 19.05 inches or 48.4 cm. However, sadly, he died in a house fire in 2017.

Fenrir’s height lets him do things other cats can’t. The video shows how he can simply stand on his hind legs and paw at a door handle until the door opens. Since he’s a big eater, he tends to steal things off the countertop as well.

Watch Fenrir’s Guiness Book video here: