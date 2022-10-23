Meet Avinash, B.com graduate who sells idli-sambar for living

In today’s world where becoming financially stable is the most difficult part of life, many people who fail to do so find it easier to give up than have a little faith. Unemployment might be the issue, but self-employment is the solution. Avinash Kumar Shukla is one among the few with an indifferent mindset, who has become an inspiration to many. After remaining unemployed for several months, the B.com graduate decided to have his own idli sambar food stall.

It might sound disappointing and unfortunate, but it isn’t so for Avinash, who seemed to be quite satisfied with his work and believes he is doing better in the future. The now-viral video that documents the story of the entrepreneur, was shared on Instagram by a page named Swag Se Doctor.

In the clip, the content creator approaches Avinash, who is carrying his food stall on a bike. The B.Com graduate then narrates his story and shares the idea behind his business.

According to Avinash, after completing his graduation in 2019 he couldn’t find a job for several months. Due to this, he was forced to work at McDonald’s for around three years, despite a higher degree. During this time, he got the idea of starting a food business of his own.

After observing the rise of startups in food businesses, the stall owner launched his own food joint. However, not being able to afford a place, Avinash decided to use his bike to make the sale instead of sitting in despair.

He sells idli and sambar, prepared by his South Indian wife.

Avinash survives with his wife, a son, his mother, and a younger brother and sister. He named his stall ‘Bcom Idli Wale’ and has already won hearts with his delicacies and determination.

The caption in the video also provides the details of the stall’s location and timing i.e. Faridabad NH2, Near Sector 37 Main Entrance, and operates between 10 am to 2 pm. One can easily have two pieces of idli with sambar at a cost of Rs. 20 only.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.2 million views and tons of comments. Netizens took to the comment section to share their views on Avinash’s story. One user wrote, “Salute, inspiration for those who just asking job from the government, its startup time”, while another commented, “hard work pays. All the best.”

Some also shared contradictory views and wrote, “Ye degree laga k idli or vadapao or chai bechna jruri he kya? (Is it necessary to sell vada pav and chai after earning a degree?).”