Manjulika, Money Heist in Aqua line Metro; Watch at your own risk

Pulling a spooky yet funny prank, a woman dressed as Manjulika, and a person dressed as a character from Money Heist walked in metro coach.

Image credit- Twitter/Atulkrishan

People often pull quirky stunts in public places. Most of these fun activities include flash mobs, rope walking, snake charming, and street theatre. However nowadays, many are coming forward with new techniques to entertain daily commuters in places like metros. Pulling a spooky yet funny prank, a woman dressed as Manjulika—a ghost character from the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and a person dressed as a character from the Spanish series Money Heist walked across the metro coach.

The incident happened inside Noida’s Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida. In the now-viral clip, a woman can be seen trying to scare passengers and the Money Heist character walking inside the metro coach. Social media is amused by the acts pulled by the performers.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Atulkrishan, the caption in the post read, “Noida to Greater Nodia Metro A woman dressing as Bollywood character #Manjulika entered and tried to scare co-passengers. The authority is looking into the matter.”

Watch Video Here:


While some people looked confused, others were keen to crack jokes.

One person wrote, “WTF Authorities are “Looking Into the Matter” !! Its just a live humour / Drama performed by someone. We should ask the “Princely” Minister of Aviation how the hell he outwardly played down Opening of Emergency Gate of an Airplane by his own party’s MP in TN ?”

Another comment read, “She wants a place to seat . Incredible India.”

