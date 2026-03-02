Mangaluru man surprises pregnant wife with flower shower from chopper; video goes viral

Advertisement

Karnataka: A stunning aerial surprise at a baby shower in Mangaluru has gone viral after an entrepreneur arranged for flower petals to be showered from a helicopter, delighting his pregnant wife and guests.

The event took place during a traditional Seemantha (baby shower) ceremony at Adyar Garden on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The husband, identified as Prakash Kumpala, hired a helicopter that circled above the gathering before releasing a cascade of rose petals and other flowers over his expectant wife and the celebration.

Guests at the ceremony looked skyward as the helicopter soared overhead and scattered blooms across the venue. The surprise gesture was praised by onlookers, with applause and cheers breaking out as mobile phones recorded the dramatic moment.

Videos and clips of the aerial flower shower quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users calling the surprise “beautiful,” “memorable,” and “a first-of-its-kind” in the region. The black helicopter was reported to have taken off from the Maryhill Helipad and completed its floral tribute over the course of the event.

While many have admired the creative celebration, some reactions also included comments on the safety and coordination involved in using an aircraft for such stunts. However, the overall tone online has been largely celebratory, with viewers appreciating the husband’s effort to create a unique moment during the Seemantha festivities.

