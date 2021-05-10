Man works out underwater to show the importance of exercise during the pandemic

Face masks, sanitisers, hand washes, vitamin tablets have become a part of our lives since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Likewise, exercise should be a crucial part of our lives to increase immunity power, especially at times like this when deadly diseases and viruses are coming every year.

Scientists and health experts have emphasized the importance of exercise to stay healthy and combat the virus. Apart from exercise, proper diet and food also play a crucial role in proper body maintenance.

Meanwhile, a diver went the extra miles to highlight the importance of maintaining a fit body in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Aravind, a trained diver, did several exercises underwater to spread awareness.

Man from Puducherry does Exercise 14 more deep water to emphasize on need of exercise during pandemic. Does Dumbell curls and Barbell curls under water as fishes swim by.. pic.twitter.com/pCVbx6O1H5 — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) May 10, 2021

Aravind dived 14 meters underwater with protective eye gear and worked out on the sea-bed. He said that people should work out and do breathing exercises for around 45 minutes every day since it is essential to keep the body and lungs strong. This will boost the immune system as well, he said.

Through the video, he wanted to send a message that if he can exercise underwater, then anyone can work out in the surface without any problems.

It is worth mentioning that Aravind is a trained diver and conducts diving campaigns on the coast of Chennai and Puducherry for the past 20 years.