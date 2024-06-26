Man witnesses his kidney transplant procedure in US while awake

Man witnesses his kidney transplant
New Delhi: A man from Chicago was completely awake while he went through his kidney transplant. On May 24, John Nicholas, 28, witnessed the entire procedure of a kidney being transplanted into his body, reported Indian Express.

The hospital where the transplant took place said in an Instagram post on June 25 that the surgeons gave spinal anaesthesia to the patient. And the patient was discharged from the hospital in less than 24 hours. The patient received a kidney from his childhood friend.

Satish N Nadig, MD, PhD, a transplant surgeon and director of Northwestern Medicine Comprehensive Transplant Center said, “Inside the operating room, it was an incredible experience being able to show a patient what their new kidney looked like before placing it inside the body.”

 

