Man walks on rope 185m above ground in Qatar, Watch jaw dropping video

Jaan Roose, an Estonian slackline athlete walked across a slackline at the huge height above ground between the Iconic Towers

By Himanshu 0
walks on rope 185m above ground
Photo: Youtube

New Delhi: In a huge achievement, a man recently walked on the rope 185 meter above the ground in Qatar. Jaan Roose, an Estonian slackline athlete walked across a slackline at the huge height above ground between the Iconic Towers. This is the world’s longest single-building slackline, covering 150m in distance.

Roose walked 150 meter on a slackline tied between the Iconic Towers in Lusail Marina in Qatar.

A slackline is a rope made of strong fabric and stretched above the ground when it holds less tension than a tightrope.

Watch the video here:

(Video Courtesy: Visit Qatar)

 

