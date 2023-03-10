Man uses pro driving skills to take out car from a tight parking space: Watch

Have you ever parked your car in a safe place just to come back and find it stuck between two other vehicles with no space to take out yours? Irritating right? Especially if you are in a hurry and the drivers of the other two vehicles are not present, it could be a hassle to even try. At such times, advanced driving skill is the only thing that can come to the rescue. In a similar turn of events, a man took his car out with his pro-driving skills from a zone where there was no space to reverse.

Shared on Twitter by a page named ‘Epic Videos,’ the short clip shows a man walking toward a sports car that is parked at the roadside between two other cars. With no space to take out the car, the driver used the “drifting” method to accomplish the impossible task.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 355k views and tons of comments. Netizens were highly impressed by his tactic and lauded the comment section with praises for the driver.

“I have never even thought to do this before,” read a comment and another person wrote, “How is that possible? Do you need to apply the brake and accelerator at the same time?”

Here’s how others reacted:

thats too much fast and furious movies — Weneedmoreme (@weneedmoreme) February 1, 2023