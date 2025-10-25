Man turns train washroom into sleeping space, video goes viral

Advertisement

In a strange incident, a man was seen using a train washroom as his bedroom. The video has caught everyone’s attention online and has gained more than 7.8k views.

In the clip, the man is seen lying comfortably inside the toilet cubicle of a train. He has arranged his belongings neatly around him and is even holding a folded woven bed through the washroom window.

The video has received mixed reaction from people online, many views found the situation funny and creative, while others were worried about hygiene and the misuse of public property.

One user commented, ““Only in India you’ll see someone this creative.” While another added, ““He actually turned the washroom into a bedroom, unbelievable.”

A third user commented, “Indian Railways should really check what passengers are up to.”

