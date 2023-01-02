Man turns himself into a ‘black alien’, internet is amazed at his before and after pics

People often get tattoos as a way of expressing themselves. Many individuals also go under the knife and get plastic surgery to modify parts of their body they wish looked different. however, how good or bad would it be if these procedures turn into an obsession, and someone takes it to the extreme? Imagine a person covered head to toe in tattoos, with extreme body moderation. How do you think that would look like? Well, you don’t have to imagine, because there exists a man who has done the exact thing. And pictures of him before and after his alien makeover are going viral now. Read on about the “Black Alien Project Makeover”.

The UK resident Anthony Loffredo, who many people think looks very scary, said he wants to look like a real-life alien and that is why he has done the extreme body modifications. He has grabbed eyeballs after he transformed himself into a ‘black alien’. Anthony through various medical procedures has sliced off his upper lip, nose, ears and has split his tongue into two. Not only that, the 32-year-old has his body covered with tattoos and piercings. He has admitted that though making moderation to his lips and tongue has caused difficulty in speaking, he is very happy with it nevertheless.

Take a look at Anthony’s picture before and after the black alien transformation:

Anthony has documented his transformation from being a normal guy to being the ‘black alien’ on his Instagram page called the_black_alien_project. His Instagram bio reads, “black alien project evolution” and has 1.3 million followers on the app.

He has said being very passionate about mutations and transformations since a very young age. He stopped everything he was doing and moved to Australia at the age of 24. He says that it has become normal for him to constantly think about his plans for the near future, even unconsciously.

He also says that his mother shows complete support to him. She loves him regardless of what he does to his body. He says that he manages to put a smile on her face and that is his biggest victory.

What do you think about his extreme transformation?