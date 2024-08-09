Man tries to touch lion during Jungle safari, Watch how it reacted

Watching wild animals during Jungle Safaris are common. However, attempting to touch big carnivores like lions or tigers during the safari can turn fatal. Meanwhile, a video of a man attempting to touch a lion during wild safari is going viral over the internet, leaving netizens in shock.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @rohit_x_214. In the video, a man can be see attempting to touch a calmly sitting lion from the window of a jungle safari vehicle. The lion remains calm in the first attempt however it reacts in the second attempt. It growls in anger when the man attempts to touch it for the second time.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 8.93 lakh views, while nearly 32 thousand Instagram users have liked the clip. Netizens have criticized the attempt as it might have led to a big mishap.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Indian people and boundaries, a never ending story. Another user said, “Imagine that thing jumps in the car.”

A third user wrote, “Reason why women live longer than man.” Another Instagram user commented, “Lion be like: mout se dar nahi lagta tere ko.” A fifth person said, “Wish that lion was in a bad mood. What a foolish action.”