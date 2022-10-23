Man touches dancer inappropriately on stage, Then this happens

The Chhatarpur municipality in Madhya Pradesh has dismissed an employee following a complaint against him of touching a folk singer inappropriately on stage while she was performing during a programme.

The video of the incident was captured on a camera and went viral after it landed on the internet. The video clearly shows the man touching the folk dancer inappropriately while she was performing.

The female dancer objected to his behaviour and lodged a complaint with the municipal authorities. The authorities have taken a strict action and terminated the services of the accused identified as Mukesh Shrinivas.

The order in this regard was issued by Nagar Palika CMO Ompal Singh Bhadoria.

According to sources, the incident happened back on October 18 during annual Jal Vihar fair at the municipal corporation premises.

The order from CMO stated that the municipal staff Mukesh Shrinivas made physical contact with the folk dancer on the stage. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. The dancer has also stated that the image of the institution has been tarnished due to this incident. The accused staff has been found guilty after a probe by the authority.

The order further stated, “Mukesh has been found guilty of being present on the stage illegally and indulged in indecent behaviour with the dancers which is a punishable offence. The services of Mukesh are terminated with immediate effect.”

Here is the order:

