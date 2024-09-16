Man touches woman inappropriately, Hyderabad police shares video: WATCH

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man touched a woman inappropriately in public and Hyderabad police shared the video on X.

The video of the man touching the woman in a crowded place in Hyderabad has been shared by the police on their X handle with the caption, “Your behavior is being recorded by our She Teams on the roads, public places and wherever you are misbehaving, killing your ill intentions is the only mantra to keep you safe from being jailed.”

According to reports, it is still unclear as to whether any action was taken against the man.

The video has been highly shared on social media. People have given mixed reactions on the post. Here are a few reactions-

A user by the name of ‘manish_sharma_2811’ said, “And police was busy recording it…superb.”

‘Dwarnau another user wrote, “Police should take quick action and shame the guy”

“These perpetrators should be taught a tough lesson,” said one of the users.

