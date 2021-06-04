Thailand: Mostly when we talk about cockroach, many people can be seen making faces, while many scream their lungs out. But this doctor from Krathum Baen, Thailand has captured many hearts. Dr Thanu Limpapattanawanich had share the photo of injured cockroach which he found on the streets and took it to the vet for treatment.

He captioned the photo in Thai, and when translated the post reads: “

“Emergency case last night. Someone stepped on a cockroach lying on the side of the road. Just then, a philanthropist walked past and saw it. So he rushed to take him to the veterinary hospital urgently. Symptoms are now 50/50,” Dr Thanu wrote on Facebook.

He said, “This is not a joke. This indicates compassion and pity towards every creature. Every life is precious…I wish there were more people like this in the world…Kindness supports the world.”

He has been a savior for many animals like cats , dogs, monkeys,and many other wild creatures. His Facebook post has reached to 1.5k likes so far.

It is not known whether the cockroach survived or not, however, netizens praised the man for his kind gesture.