Man surfs on waterlogged road in Pune, Viral video leaves internet in shock

Monsoon has already hot southern part of India resulting in heavy rain in most of the area. Due to rain, water has been logged in many metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune. Meanwhile, a video of a man surfing on the waterlogged road in Pune is going viral over the internet leaving netizens in disbelief.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by user Urrmi. In the video, the man is seen surfing in the rainwater on waterlogged road in the metropolitan city. As the vehicles tried to get through the waterlogged road, this man floated on a mattress. People present at the scene are seen being shocked with the sight.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains” After being shared, the video has garnered over 76 thousand views, while nearly one thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Isne pucha bhi nahi, warna jyada Pani jaga hai waha ka pata batati isko…” Another person wrote, “Looks like u were recording the video. Pls confirm or deny.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Pune becomes more eco-friendly in rains.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “If a truck or bus passes by, you can surf as well.” A fifth person wrote, “I can bet this boy has an assignment due tomorrow.”