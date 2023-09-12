Man stops herd of cows with bare hands, watch viral video

Man stops herd of cow with bare hands, it was seen in a video that has now gone viral. In the video it was seen that the man, who is a cyclist, just showed his hands towards the herd of cows and the herd mysteriously stopped there.

Instagram user Andrew O’Connor took to his Instagram handle ‘andrewon2wheels’ and posted the video on September 4 and the post has so far grabbed a huge 1613159 likes.

“The strangest thing to ever happen to me on a bike ride. It involved a heard of run away cows. What’s the strangest thing to ever happen to you out on your bike? Comment below and let everyone enjoy your strange and cool stories!” O’Connor wrote in the caption.

We can see in the video that the cyclist is standing at a hilly terrain and having his breakfast. As he turns his face, he notices a herd of cows approaching right towards him. Meanwhile a farmer, called out to him to help stop the runaways cows walking down the road. The cyclist then stood in the middle of the road facing towards the herd and yelled ‘stop’ by putting his hands up. Mysteriously, the herd of cows stopped there. In the meantime the farmer almost reached near the herd.

The cyclist, Andrew O’Connor posted the video and requested others to share their similar experience.

A user commented, “Polite cows theyre like oh ok.”

“I like that you asked what to do and immediately followed instructions. You’re a helpful man,” another user commented.

“I love how normal it sounds for the farmer: ‘stop them!’,” another comment to the post reads.

I would be telling this story non-stop. “I stopped an entire horde of cows with my bare hands”, another user commented.

I had said the same thing happen to me, in Scotland, but it was a flock of sheep. They ignored my commands and ran past me, making sounds like they were laughing. I felt so humiliated, a user commented.

Watch the video here: