Man starts bathing inside metro train, fights with people who protested; Watch viral video

Each and every day some videos go viral on social media. After watching these viral videos, sometimes people enjoy and laugh and sometimes they also get surprised by those videos. Some videos are quite shocking and do not vanish from our minds for a long time. One such strange video is now going viral these days, which will make you laugh and you will also get surprised after going through it.

In this video, which is going viral on social media and is said to be from New York in America, you will see a man, who has taken off his shirt and has put a yellow bathtub inside the metro train and taking bath in it in such manner deliberately that water falls on a passenger.

When some commuters opposed his way of bathing inside the metro train, he started to fight with them and tried to attack them physically.

This video was shared on the Twitter page of @dailyinstavids on August 25. So far this video has got more than 36 lakh viewership on Twitter alone.