Man started as a truck driver. Then his truck made him a Youtube star

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For more than 20 years, Rajesh Rawani’s workplace was the open road.

The truck driver from Jharkhand’s Jamtara district spent years travelling across India, stopping along highways to cook simple meals for himself during long journeys.

He would often send photographs and short videos to his family on WhatsApp.Then his son, Sagar, saw something more in those videos.

In 2021, Sagar began editing his father’s footage and uploading it to YouTube under the name R Rajesh Vlogs.

What started as a family project slowly turned into a massive online career.

The turning point came when viewers wanted to see the man behind the cooking videos.

A face-reveal video reportedly collected nearly 4.5 lakh views within 24 hours, sending the channel’s growth into another league. And the numbers today are staggering.

Rajesh, who once earned around ₹25,000–₹30,000 a month as a driver, now reportedly makes around ₹4–5 lakh a month from YouTube, with some months reaching as high as ₹18 lakh.

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His channel has nearly 3 million subscribers and more than a billion views. But he didn’t stop at becoming a YouTube creator.

Using his earnings, Rajesh transformed his truck into a personalised mobile living space.

The vehicle features air conditioning, custom storage, plush interiors, and a built-in kitchen, combining the comforts of a home with the realities of life on the highway.

His journey hasn’t been completely smooth. Rajesh has also survived a serious road accident that left him with a major hand injury.

Yet he continued driving, supporting his family and eventually building a completely different career around the life he had already been living.

Today, millions of people don’t just watch Rajesh drive across India — they virtually travel with him.

From roadside cooking to a million-plus audience, his story proves that sometimes the life you’re already living can become the content people are waiting to watch.

Watch the video here: