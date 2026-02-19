Man sprays water at train passengers standing at open gates, watch viral video

Advertisement

A bizarre incident has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens scratching their heads and chuckling in amusement. A video showing a man spraying water on train passengers with a hose has gone viral on Twitter, garnering over 1.8 million views.

The video, posted by user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, shows the man, wearing a backpack, detaching a water hose provided between tracks and targeting unsuspecting passengers standing near the entryways with compartment doors open.

The passengers are seen getting drenched as the man stands calmly near the train, enjoying the chaos he’s causing.

While some are calling it a harmless prank, others are demanding action against the culprit. “What is the solution for Indian chapris?” asks one user, while another suggests, “Without tough and uncompromising fines for these people, this won’t stop.”

The jury’s still out on whether this incident is funny or foul, but one thing’s for sure – this clown’s got some explaining to do!

Watch the video here: