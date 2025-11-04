Man spotted wearing frying pan as helmet to dodge traffic fine in Bengaluru, watch

Advertisement

A man was spotted wearing a frying pan as helmet to dodge traffic fine in Bengaluru. The video has gone viral after being posted to social media.

In the video it is seen that two men riding a bike, with the pillion rider holding a frying pan (kadai) in a bid to mock the traffic rule requiring riders to wear helmets. The rider appears to be pretending that the frying pan is a helmet to avoid getting a fine. The video was captured while they were crossing a busy street, and it seems to be a lighthearted attempt to flout traffic rules rather than an actual attempt to use the pan as protection. The video has sparked amusement and debate on social media.

The video has gone viral after being posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh to X platform. The caption of the post reads, “Bengaluru: Man Wears Frying Pan as Helmet to Dodge Traffic Fine.” Posted yesterday evening the post has so far already earned more than 35.7k views. Apart from that it has also grabbed a number of hilarious comments.

Here are a few interesting comments.

“Necessity is the mother of invention”

“Yeah this gives ear protection too, it’s better than the other helmets which doesn’t give. People in his home gave up searching for the frying pan only after seeing this video”

“This is called fried brain”

“He just needs 2 threads and he is ready to hit the road.”

“Tikau helmet hai if you hungry make omlette during ridding.”

Watch the video here:

Bengaluru: Man Wears Frying Pan as Helmet to Dodge Traffic Fine

pic.twitter.com/HciKuIK9Ku — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 3, 2025