Man slams airport food, prefers homemade ‘aalo ke parathe’: Watch

People who take flights frequently are aware of the outlets in airports that charge high costs for both packaged and non-packaged food items. Some people like to keep their stomachs full to minimize overpaying, while others prefer to take homemade meals and water bottles. A man recently took to his Twitter to criticize the pricey food options at the airport and said that his mother had packed homemade ‘aalo ke parathe’ for their trip to Goa. His post has surfaced online and prompted people to post comments.

The video opens up with a mother and son sitting at the airport. The duo can be seen enjoying their Aalo ke parathe with nimbu ka achaar (Pickled lemon). The insert in the footage reads, “Normalise eating ghar ka khana at airport.”

The clip was shared by a Twitter user named Madhur Singh with a caption that read, “Some people looked at us, oddly, but hey, they don’t matter and we don’t care. Jitni pocket allow kare utna kharcho. Jo taste pasand ho wo khaao. Society to pata nahi kya kya sochti hai. Sochne do. Tum mast apni life apne style se jiyo (spend as much as your pocket allows. Eat whatever taste you like. Society thinks a lot. Let them think. You live your life in your own style).”

Watch the video here:

Travelling in flights have become easier for middle class but the societal pressure of buying ₹400 worth dosa and ₹100 worth water bottle is still too damn high. My mom packed Aalu parathe for our journey to Goa and we ate them at the airport, with nimbu ka achaar. pic.twitter.com/mg2ZVyrja0 — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 13, 2023

The video caught a lot of attention online. So far, the post has garnered more than 753k views and tons of comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Good job. I always carry food on flights too. Parathas look yummy!” Another commented, “If traveling, I never leave home without home food packed with me. A tradition of sorts I am proud of. I have it at airports or on flights with no guilt. In fact, I think people feel guilty and ashamed that they did not do the same when they could have done so easily. A third comment read, “This is perfect. I do this all the time on my business trips. It’s healthy that way.”