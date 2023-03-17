Man sings ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages, Anand Mahindra praises

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ won many hearts with its one-a-kind Astraverse storyline and amazing visual effects. One of its songs, Kesariya, too got mixed reactions. While many liked the song for its originality and beautiful melody, some weren’t happy with the word ‘love storiya,’ believing it was hampering the beauty of the composition.

Now, a video of a man singing the aforementioned song in five different languages has gone viral. Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi are the languages that he used to form his rendition of the song. The clip is receiving a lot of attention online.

Identified as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, the man has also managed to grab the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group Chairman shared the video on Twitter on March 17. He retweeted the post initially posted by Satbir Singh.

Satbir Singh’s caption read, “A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone knows who is he? #IncredibleIndia.” On the other hand, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like.”

Take A Look:

Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like… https://t.co/HkKSgrNa2y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2023

Internet users loved the clip and flocked to the comment section to praise Snehdeep. One person wrote, “Goosebumps from the first second of hearing” and another commented, “So beautiful. Music has no boundaries and no language. It wins everyone ‘s”