Man shoulders 20 feet long green Anaconda, watch viral video

A man was seen shouldering a huge green Anaconda in a recent video. The unbelievable video has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video the man is a strong built one who still struggles to shoulder the huge snake. Hence, we can guess the gigantic weight of the snake as well as the pressure it must be putting on the man who has hold it. As the man holds the large snake, it swings its head in the air from bottom to top. The video looks scary due to the large size of the snake.

Posted to Instagram by user therealtarzann two days ago and within these two days it has already earned a number of interesting comments. The caption of the video reads, “Best 3 captions wins top Massive green anaconda! Time to go catch a 20 ft MONSTER.”

Here are some interesting comments for the post.

“That looks too heavy , what’s the weight?”

“Did you apply cream on the snake , because the snake is shining”

“Are you not afraid to have the Anaconda movie remake on you”

“You have a great body bro just lift the great green monster alone. Awesome”

Watch the video here: