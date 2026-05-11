Man shaves his head alongside Wife during cancer battle, Internet calls it ‘Pure Love’

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An emotional video was shared on Instagram which is touching hearts online after a man decided to shave his own head moments after helping his wife shave hers during cancer treatment.

The video was posted by Namarta Nitin Goel, who has been sharing parts of her cancer journey on social media. In the clip, Namarta sits calmly as her husband carefully shaves her head after chemotherapy caused heavy hair loss and painful scalp sensitivity.

But what deeply moved viewers was what happened next.

After helping his wife through the difficult moment, her husband picked up the trimmer and shaved his own head as well. The simple act done, without dramatic words or gestures, quickly struck an emotional effect online.

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Social media users flooded the comments section with messages calling the moment “heartbreaking yet beautiful” and “the true meaning of partnership.” Many said the video showed how small actions can become powerful expressions of love during difficult times.

Hair loss is one of the most emotionally challenging side effects of chemotherapy for many cancer patients. Experts often say emotional support from loved ones can play a major role in helping patients cope with treatment and mental stress.

The video has since been widely shared, with viewers praising the couple’s strength, honesty, and the husband’s silent show of support during one of the toughest phases of their lives.