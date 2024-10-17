Man shamed for criticizing woman’s backless dress photo, internet reacts

Man sparks outrage on social media for publicly criticizing a woman for posting a photo of herself wearing a backless dress. His negative comment were viewed as sexist and judgmental which triggered a strong reaction from users. Many people defended the woman’s right to wear whatever she wants and expressed outrage at the man’s criticism towards her appearance. The incident has ignited a heated debate about body autonomy, modesty, and online harassment.

Reportedly, all of these started when a woman from Atlanta uploaded a photo of herself facing away from the camera while wearing an off-white colored backless outfit. She wore the set of clothing to a family gathering. She posted few pictures of herself in that outfit on social media.

After that a man began criticizing her by writing, “Respectfully… You should never pose with your back to the camera.” When the woman enquired as to why, he just said “Respect.” The woman then responded by writing, “Respectfully, I was just giving the camera a break from my amazing face.”

Then the man responded, saying, “You’re too beautiful to advertise you a**. The man you really want and your future family will respect these words.” Additionally, he wrote, “High character, integrity, intelligence, supreme consciousness and etc. is what your future desires. Take care. This message was sent to you with love and respect. Salute.”

Later, the woman posted few screenshot claiming to be communications from someone who was offended by her photo. The woman shared the post on October 14 and it has got over 3,000 likes. Several users came out in support of the woman. She wrote “what do yall think of someone saying this to me about me posting this photo? Keep in mind I had this dress on at a family event” in caption.

Reacting to the post a user commented, “Queen, you definitely took the high road. You showed him more respect than he deserved.”

Another user commented, “I get where he’s coming from but putting everything in the perspective of “the man who wants you” is annoying and belittling. Everything we do as women is not to attract/keep a man,”

See the viral post here: