Man sets World Record by smashing 198 pine boards with his feet in 1 minute, Watch

In a breathtaking display of strength and skill, Ukrainian karate coach Igor Kapura has shattered the world record for the ‘most pine boards broken with feet in one minute.’ Kapura’s incredible feat took place in July of last year but continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The official announcement from Guinness World Records states, “Most pine boards broken with feet in one minute: 198 by Igor Kapura.” This achievement has left the global community in awe, and the video showcasing Kapura’s remarkable talent has rapidly gained attention on social media.

The video, which has been circulating for just a day on Instagram, has already garnered over 2.3 lakh views and nearly 10,000 likes. Spectators were not only astounded by Kapura’s ability but also inspired to strive for their own records.

In the video, Kapura is seen skillfully breaking a series of pine boards, each resting on bricks. He demonstrates his prowess by smashing three boards at a time, all within the span of one minute. The crowd surrounding him can be heard cheering enthusiastically while capturing this incredible feat on their smartphones.

Reactions to the video have poured in from around the world. One viewer expressed determination, saying, “I will break it one day,” while another marveled at Kapura’s “Steel foot.” Some remained skeptical, with one person stating, “I believe it’s easy to beat,” and another playfully suggesting, “Caption: Iron foot.”

The widespread use of clapping emoticons in response to the video reflects the awe and admiration that Igor Kapura’s record-breaking performance has inspired. This extraordinary display of strength, focus, and dedication serves as a reminder of the boundless potential of human achievement.