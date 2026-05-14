Man selling Rs 100 maggi in mountains reveals one-day earnings, internet stunned

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A content creator from Delhi is going viral after setting up a temporary Maggi stall in the mountains and documenting how much he earned in a single day.

The creator, Devansh Tyagi, shared the video on Instagram on May 12, 2026, where he showed himself building a small Maggi setup at a scenic hill location. In the clip, he arranged tables and chairs, prepared a cooking station, and started serving hot bowls of Maggi to tourists and hikers visiting the area.

Tyagi charged Rs 100 for a regular plate of Maggi, while butter Maggi was priced at Rs 120. As more people stopped by during the day, the stall slowly turned crowded, with customers enjoying noodles while sitting in front of the mountain view.

The video quickly grabbed attention online and crossed more than 4 million views on Instagram. It also received lakhs of likes, with social media users reacting with surprise, jokes, and curiosity over the earnings.

Many users flooded the comments section with funny reactions. One user wrote, “New business idea unlocked,” while another joked, “This is better than my office job.” Some users, however, questioned the hygiene after noticing that water from a nearby stream was used during cooking. One comment read, “Everything was fine until the stream water part.”

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At the end of the video, Devansh revealed that he sold around 225 plates of Maggi in a day and earned nearly Rs 24,000 from the stall, leaving many viewers shocked online.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devansh Tyagi (@devanshtyagi_)