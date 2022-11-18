Man seeking justice for girlfriend, jumps from 6th floor of Maharashtra Mantralaya: Watch video

In a shocking incident, a person jumped from the sixth floor of the headquarters of the Maharashtra govt. in Mumbai. He was injured after hitting the plywood due to jumping from such a height. However, his life was saved as he fell into the safety net below.

Immediately after receiving the information about the incident, the cops reached the spot to save the youth. The local police then took the person into custody.

Reportedly, the man jumped from the sixth floor of the ministry to get justice for his girlfriend.

Bapu Narayan Mokashe, a resident of Jogeshwari in Beed district, claims that his girlfriend was allegedly raped. Following this, she committed suicide by hanging herself to death in 2018. Meanwhile, the police did not investigate the matter properly. Although he continued to inquire about the matter at the local police station, the officials were not giving him any answer.

Therefore, the 43-year-old went to the Ministry of Maharashtra to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On not being given entry into the CM’s cabin as a cabinet meeting was held in Mantralaya, the person, in desperation jumped down from the sixth floor of the building at around three in the afternoon. People present there were quick to record the moment on their phones. Several videos of the incident are rapidly going viral on the Internet. In the clips, Bapu Narayan can be seen landing safely on the safety net after making the jump.

Reported, Bapu suffered an injury on the left side of his head. In the videos, blood stains can be seen on his white shirt.

After Bapu was saved, people gathered over there can be heard calling him a stuntman.

Policemen then caught hold of him and dragged him along with them. He has now been admitted to GT Hospital for treatment. After his discharge, the police will register a case.

Watch Video Here: