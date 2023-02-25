Man scary encounter with bear, netizens terrified: Watch viral video

The Internet is always saturated with content that will grab people’ attention. Especially videos of nature, they are the ultimate source of happiness and are most loved by netizens. But many a times nature becomes very scary and there are videos shared online that reminds us just that. Here is one such scary video we have for you featuring a bear and a man.

The footage opens up with a bear making its way towards a tree on which a man is hung about 7-8 feet from the ground. The creature tries to grab the man who is attempting to climb for saving his life. In the video it can be seen that the bear was not letting him go easily, and every moment was a struggle for the person to stay alive.

The scary clip was shared by a Twitter page named @OTerrifying with a caption that reads, “Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/tnXcGxTeX2 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 24, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly petrified by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “There’s nothing oddly terrifying about this. This is a straight up nightmare!” Another commented, “why would you climb a tree bears can climb faster than they can run.” A third comment read, “Bears are scary.”