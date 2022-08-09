Man saves dog from approaching train in Mumbai, Internet praises his bravery

Mumbai: Dogs are known as man’s best friend because these animals show humans so much love and affection, and good people have always returned their love with love by proving it through their actions.

The heroic act of a man rescuing a dog from the railway tracks as a local train approached a Mumbai station is quickly going viral on social media. No specific location details were given, although the incident took place in a busy Mumbai railway station. The station was crowded with people waiting for the train as it neared and amidst that, a stray dog was loitering on the tracks in the middle of all of this.

A man leapt into the tracks a little while later, picked up the dog, and then brought it on the platform. As the train was approaching, all of this happened in a very short period of time, during which the man was able to save the dog. People then helped the man in climbing up the platform from the tracks.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by an account called “Mumbai Meri Jaan” and has already garnered over 187k views.

“This is Mumbai. Respect for this person” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:

