Man saves cobra from abandoned well, netizens lauds his balance: Watch

In a hair-raising incident, a brave man risked his life to save a cobra from an abandoned well. The video of the episode has surfaced online and apart from praising the man’s gesture, netizens cannot get over his balance. The clip showcases how a man saves cobra by putting his life at risk. Some people indeed are kind enough to think about the planet and other creatures instead of sitting and waiting for a miracle.

The animal rescuer himself dropped the video on his Instagram account, where he can be seen swinging inside a well with the help of a rope. The brave-hearted man held the snake by its tail in one hand, and a hook in another. A black bag can also be seen hanging next to him. After getting hold of the serpent, the man brings the bag close in order to carry the reptile safely in it. The snake tries to resist going inside the bag at first but later, the man succeeds in getting it through.

Take a look:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 44.7 million views. Instagram users loved the man’s attempt and filled the comment section with praises for him.

One person wrote, “How much are they paying him ? Cause I won’t do it for a million dollars” and another user commented, “Hats off to his balance.”

A third person joked, “Bro why are you kidnapping my ex” and a fourth comment read, “Good work….hats of you.”