Man reads book while dancing, “born to be dancer but force to be student” says netizen, WATCH

The nine-day Navratri festival, a joyful celebration of the triumph of good over evil, has been captivating people across the country. With just few days remaining until Dusherra on October 12, folks are making the most of this festive time. In a a bizarre yet impressive incident, a video has taken social media by storm, featuring a young man enthusiastically dancing to Garba, while simultaneously reading a book.

The video posted by X user Ankita features a young man wearing a brown kurta and jeans can be seen matching the dance steps of the garba circle while reading a book simuntaniously. The man is immersed in the book, never looking away from it, as he flawlessly sways to the music. She captioned the video as, “Padhne wale bacche kahi bhi padh lete hai’ just got real.”

Several other people are seen staring and smiling at him but the continues his dance without missing a step.

The 15-second clip has gone viral on social media after few hours of posting. The video got nearly 4 lakh views with most users amused by the young man’s bizarre yet unique dance.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “UPSC ke liye prepare kar raha hai (He is preparing for UPSC)”,

Another user commented, “CA student nazar aa raha hai november attempt ki tyari chal rahi (He seems to be a CA student. Must be preparing for his November examination)”

A third user commented, “When you born to be a dancer but force to be a student,”

WATCH the viral video here: