Man puts hand in lions’ cage, watch what happens next

A man puts hand in lion’s cage and in return what the lion did was unbelievable. In a recent video it was seen that a man put his hand inside the lion’s enclosure to click pictures in his mobile phone and the lion behaves in an unusual way. The video has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video two men are watching a lion from very close angle. Of course, the lion is inside its enclosure and the two are on the other side of the fence. When the lion is in front of the first man, the other has put his hands inside the lion’s enclosure. He was actually trying to take pictures or record video of the lion exactly from its front side without the disturbance of the fence. And in this effort, he put his both hands inside the lion’s cage.

Meanwhile the lion walks down straight near him. Now the audience were expecting something very wild. The lion would have eaten out the hands of the human. However, nothing like this happened. Rather, the lion takes out his hand with the help of its paw to probably to convey the man that he should obey the rule (of not putting hands in a lion’s cage).

Posted by user Science girl to X platform through his handle @gunsnrosesgirl3 on 31st August so far it has amassed more than 36.2 million views.

The caption of the video reads: “Lion politely insists visitors obey the rules.”

And the post has so far earned a number of interesting comments in which most of the users have mentioned that it was narrow escape for the visitor that nothing wild happened. Here are a few of the important comments.

“Lion: Bro, others won’t be like me, pls don’t be silly”

“Good thing that lion wasn’t hungry.”

“Bro must have been a different person in his past life.”

“He’s lucky he got a lion with a nice demeanor. More aggressive ones and he’d be missing some digits or hands”

“Excuse me sir, no hands outside the fence please. Thank you”

“Lion was like “Bro, you don’t want this. Put your hand away.”

“Aye human, get your dumbass up outta here. Hell is wrong with you? The nerve.”

“Obey the rules! No phones in here!”

“How is he not even scared of the lion is what baffles me”

“he could’ve been on the news but he chose to be nice instead lmao”

“What a good boy. “I may go easy on you but my fellow friends might not so remove your hand before you get in trouble, humans.”

“Why would you put your hand in the lion cage? It might be the last time you see it.”

“The lions has more intelligence then these people”.

Watch the video here:

Lion politely insists visitors obey the rules

pic.twitter.com/GcOEAVcnEm — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 31, 2024