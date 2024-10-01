Man puts hand in crocodile’s mouth, daring stunt ends in agony, WATCH

A shocking video of a man recklessly putting his hand in a crocodile’s mouth is getting viral on internet now. The daring stunt later turned disastrous as the man learned the lesson hard way not to mess with wild animals.

As per the footage, the anxiety-inducing video was recorded in ‘The Million Years Stone Park & Pattaya Crocodile Farm’. A crocodile handler attempted a daring stunt in front of live audience by placing his hand inside a crocodile’s open mouth. Suddenly the crocodile snapped its jaws and bit the handler. The handler rapidly pulled out his hand while blood dripping from his injured hand.

The dramatic videowas posted on Instagram by a user named ‘scorpio_s11__0012’. This video has garnered over 42.8 million views and 742,000 likes, sparking a wave of reactions on social media platforms.

Internet users are horrified after watching the video. The video has sparked a flurry of comments from users.

A user wrote, “It clapped back it said ‘what now'”

Another user wrote “Crocodile said stop playing with me boy,”

A third user wrote “Don’t mess with animals you don’t understand their body language.”

