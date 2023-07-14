Man puts 2 extra tomatoes in curry, wife abandons him

New Delhi: The skyrocketing tomato price in the country is affecting life of people in different way. Even people are suffering in their family life due to the soaring price of this vegetable.

A man reportedly used 2 extra tomatoes in the curry and the result was that his wife got angry. She was angry because she thought it to be wastage of money due to the soaring price of the vegetable. The incident reportedly took place in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh.

As argument started between the man and his wife. The situation turned ugly and the woman decided to abandon her husband. She left her husband’s house along with their daughter.

Following the incident, the man then rushed to Police for help. The man reportedly regretted using the extra tomatoes and said to not to do so further at least till the price of the vegetable does not comes to normalcy.

The Police personnel then searched for the wife. She was soon traced out. She was at her sister’s house in a nearby town. Police reportedly tried to convince her to return to the family. Yet, what was then happened is not known.