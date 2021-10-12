Man proposes to girlfriend, but their pet dog steals the show; Watch the viral video

By WCE 3
Image courtesy: YouTube

People always try to capture videos of some of their lives’ best moments to preserve it as memory. Likewise, the video of a man proposing to his girlfriend has gone viral on different social media platforms.

The video became viral not because the couple had a unique way of proposal rather for a hilarious reason. In the video which has been shared on the official YouTube channel of
ViralHog, the man is seen going down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend with a ring. However, his dog came into the frame for a potty break.

“The video is of my fiancé proposing to me. We later noticed in the video that one of my Australian shepherds Tucker decided to have a bathroom break right in the middle,” the video caption read.

The incident took place in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada and the video was uploaded on October 2.

Watch the video here:

You might also like
Offbeat

Technology

Smartphone turns lifesaver! Motorola phone stops bullet, saves owners life during…

Offbeat

Tiger used in gender reveal party sparks outrage, watch viral video

Offbeat

Watch: Toddler wins hearts by singing his favourite song while being hospitalized

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online