Queen Elizabeth II Photo: IANS

Man prediction for Queen Elizabeth II’s death turns right, how will fate unfold for King Charles III?

The Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 this year. Her sudden demise came as a shock for the rest of the world, but not for this Twitter user who predicted the date of her death months ago.

Back in June, Twitter user, @logan_smith526 predicted that the Queen will take her last breath on September 8, 2022. Soon after the Queen’s death on the predicted date, the tweet has gone viral on all social media platforms.

The user also predicted King Charles III’s death date:

Image credit- Twitter

According to the post, the present King of the United Kingdom-King Charles III will die on March 28 2026. After the Queen’s demise, Logan’s post started getting a lot of attention due to which the user made his account private. Therefore, none of his previous tweets are visible to those who doesn’t follow him. However, screenshots of the predicted tweet has been shared by various social media users online.

Twitteratis took to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts and reactions on the viral post. One person said, “This is legit. Posted from someone I’m following on gab. In July, LoganSmith tweeted that the Queen dies on Sep 8, 2022, and that Charles dies on Mar 28, 2026. The tweet is archived and twitter deleted the account.”

Another user wrote, “need someone to confirm if the Logan Smith tweet was actually photoshopped or not bc I have a long list of things I need him to predict.”

In another post by logan he described the time of death of the Queen as well, an user shared a snap shot of the post.

This is how others reacted:

